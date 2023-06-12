FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Issued By National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Eldorado Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ELD. National Bankshares set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

ELD opened at C$13.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.96. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.87 and a 1-year high of C$16.40. The firm has a market cap of C$2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.40, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.34.

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.