FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Issued By DA Davidson

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Five Star Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, June 8th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Five Star Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share.

FSBC stock opened at $21.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.05.

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $30.52 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Five Star Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 967.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 67.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

