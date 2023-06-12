FY2023 EPS Estimates for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Concrete Pumping in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Concrete Pumping’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

BBCP opened at $6.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.98. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.72 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 30.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 83,867 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 12.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 54.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.37% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

