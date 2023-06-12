FY2023 EPS Estimates for NioCorp Developments Ltd. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:NB)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for NioCorp Developments in a research report issued on Thursday, June 8th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.26) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for NioCorp Developments’ current full-year earnings is ($1.26) per share.

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter.

NioCorp Developments stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90. NioCorp Developments has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $7.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of NioCorp Developments during the first quarter worth about $688,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in NioCorp Developments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NioCorp Developments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NioCorp Developments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NioCorp Developments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a super alloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

