FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Issued By Cormark (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 42.14%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

OR has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $16.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $17.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 123,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.5% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 41,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.09%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

