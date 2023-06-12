FY2024 Earnings Forecast for CRISPR Therapeutics AG Issued By Brookline Capital Management (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) – Brookline Capital Management lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued on Friday, June 9th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.45) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $14.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $21.28 EPS.

CRSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.26.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $61.24 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average of $51.29.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 516.43%. The business’s revenue was up 10538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.32) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,133,019.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,250 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

