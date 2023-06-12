FY2024 EPS Estimates for Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Cut by Analyst

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Torrid in a report released on Thursday, June 8th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.16 million. Torrid had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.07.

NYSE CURV opened at $2.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.14. Torrid has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURV. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Torrid by 85.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Torrid by 506.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Torrid during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Torrid during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

