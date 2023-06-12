G6 Materials (CVE:GGG) Shares Down 16.7%

G6 Materials Corp. (CVE:GGG – Get Rating) traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03. 113,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 68,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

G6 Materials Trading Down 16.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$4.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 6.90.

G6 Materials Company Profile

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

