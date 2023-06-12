Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,310 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.2% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after buying an additional 1,286,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.90. 16,350,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,021,750. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.93, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

