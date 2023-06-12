Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 8,359 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,642 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,359 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.7% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $3,023,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Apple by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,096,390 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $142,454,000 after acquiring an additional 436,138 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,044,475 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $135,696,000 after acquiring an additional 34,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Apple stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,931,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,127,961. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $184.95. The company has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

