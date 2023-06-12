GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) – Wedbush increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of GameStop in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.26). Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GameStop’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

GameStop Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of GME opened at $22.68 on Monday. GameStop has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.35 and a beta of -0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.71.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. GameStop had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GameStop news, Director Alain Attal bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 538,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,066,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,606.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alain Attal purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 538,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,066,700.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GameStop by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,587 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in GameStop by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 255,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 193,298 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in GameStop by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 113,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

