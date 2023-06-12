Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 57,911 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.89% of Lantheus worth $66,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNTH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,831,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $761,795,000 after buying an additional 90,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,121,000 after acquiring an additional 326,396 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Lantheus by 2,826.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,704,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lantheus by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 33.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,908,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,219,000 after purchasing an additional 483,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNTH. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $38,253.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 385 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $38,253.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,527.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $146,895.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 92,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,082,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,874 shares of company stock worth $8,542,661 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNTH traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.34. 327,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,911. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -273.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.47.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.65 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. Research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

