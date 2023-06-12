Geode Capital Management LLC Has $68.87 Million Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,759,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 172,381 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.09% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $68,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,782,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,319 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 12,953 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,649,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,755,000 after buying an additional 1,225,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DOC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

DOC traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 376,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,801. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 209.10%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

