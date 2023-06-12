Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report issued on Thursday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

GOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.77.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $4.17 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $872.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $947.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.08 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 535.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 92,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. 0.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

