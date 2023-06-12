Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Green Dot in a research note issued on Friday, June 9th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Green Dot’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GDOT. Barclays decreased their target price on Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

GDOT opened at $19.15 on Monday. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $28.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $996.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $412.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.33 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,934,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,419,000 after purchasing an additional 954,860 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,645,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,240,000 after acquiring an additional 522,439 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,820,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 430,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,840,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,621,000 after acquiring an additional 389,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corp. is a financial technology and registered bank holding company. It engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business (B2B) Services, Money Movement Services, and Corporate and Other.

