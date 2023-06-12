Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Position Trimmed by Natixis

Natixis cut its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,651 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 513.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $893,319.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,150,401.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $893,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at $10,150,401.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,289 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.09.

Shares of GWRE traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,323. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $83.51.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

