Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Halliburton in a report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker anticipates that the oilfield services company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HAL. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $32.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.12. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ossiam raised its position in Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.