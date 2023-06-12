Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HASI shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $72,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,778.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $49,921.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 549,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,464.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc T. Pangburn purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,778.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $170,101 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,727 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $21,888,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 105.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,396,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,950,000 after acquiring an additional 716,196 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,014,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,357,000 after acquiring an additional 532,396 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,772,000 after acquiring an additional 498,044 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HASI opened at $24.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 18.35, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.68. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $46.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 752.42%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

