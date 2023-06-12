Haverford Trust Co Acquires 826 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,324,644 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.9% of Haverford Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $317,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $325.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,370,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,346,014. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.29. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $338.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.74.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.