Haverford Trust Co Has $4.07 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Haverford Trust Co reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 200.5% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 450,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,816,000 after purchasing an additional 300,379 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 110,667 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,290 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 130,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after acquiring an additional 29,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,150,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.90. 16,350,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,021,750. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 296.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.92.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

