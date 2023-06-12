HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) CFO Rebecca Byam Acquires 20,000 Shares

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) CFO Rebecca Byam acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 543,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,528.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rebecca Byam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HCW Biologics alerts:

On Wednesday, June 7th, Rebecca Byam purchased 20,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Rebecca Byam purchased 20,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00.

On Friday, May 26th, Rebecca Byam purchased 20,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Rebecca Byam purchased 20,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Rebecca Byam purchased 33,450 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $51,178.50.

HCW Biologics Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:HCWB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.10. 8,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,977. HCW Biologics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCW Biologics

HCW Biologics ( NASDAQ:HCWB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCWB. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in HCW Biologics by 2,056.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 215,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 205,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HCW Biologics by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 22,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HCW Biologics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of HCW Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

HCW Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCW Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCW Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.