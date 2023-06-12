H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,560,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,257,000 after buying an additional 21,909 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 11.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $43.10. The company had a trading volume of 58,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,609. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.00. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.91.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $322.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HEES. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, H&E Equipment Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

