Head-To-Head Analysis: Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) and JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE)

Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Rating) and JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Trans-Lux shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of JE Cleantech shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.7% of Trans-Lux shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.0% of JE Cleantech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trans-Lux and JE Cleantech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans-Lux $21.66 million 0.19 $320,000.00 ($0.07) -4.30 JE Cleantech $13.90 million 0.62 $890,000.00 N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

JE Cleantech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trans-Lux.

Trans-Lux has a beta of -1.1, indicating that its stock price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JE Cleantech has a beta of -0.71, indicating that its stock price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trans-Lux and JE Cleantech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans-Lux -4.60% -3.25% -10.12% JE Cleantech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Trans-Lux and JE Cleantech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans-Lux 0 0 0 0 N/A JE Cleantech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

JE Cleantech beats Trans-Lux on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trans-Lux

Trans-Lux Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of light-emitting diode digital display and scoreboard solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Product Sales and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment includes out-of-home, sports, transportation, live entertainment, and retail and hospitality categories. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment engages in the rental of indoor and outdoor digital products. The company was founded by Percy Furber on January 1920 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About JE Cleantech

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units. The company also offers centralized dishwashing services for food and beverage establishments, such as food courts, hawker centers, cookhouses, eldercare homes, and hospitals, as well as general cleaning services for food courts. In addition, it leases dishware washing equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of JE Cleantech Global Limited.

