Head-To-Head Comparison: Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA) vs. Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Rating) and Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Forza X1 and Marine Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forza X1 N/A -49.44% -48.12% Marine Products 10.59% 37.24% 27.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forza X1 and Marine Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forza X1 N/A N/A -$3.63 million ($0.55) -5.67 Marine Products $423.30 million 1.31 $40.35 million $1.32 12.20

Analyst Recommendations

Marine Products has higher revenue and earnings than Forza X1. Forza X1 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marine Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Forza X1 and Marine Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forza X1 0 0 0 0 N/A Marine Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Forza X1 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Marine Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Forza X1 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.8% of Marine Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marine Products beats Forza X1 on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forza X1

Forza X1, Inc. focuses on designing, developing, and manufacturing electric boats in the United States. It intends to offer its products through a vertically integrated direct-to-consumer system. Forza X1, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Fort Pierce, Florida. Forza X1, Inc. is a subsidiary of Twin Vee Powercats Co.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

