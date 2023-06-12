Head to Head Comparison: Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) & Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Daqo New Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navitas Semiconductor $37.94 million 39.24 $73.91 million ($0.41) -22.56 Daqo New Energy $4.04 billion 0.77 $1.82 billion $20.59 2.02

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor. Navitas Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daqo New Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navitas Semiconductor -150.19% -22.72% -19.65% Daqo New Energy 39.70% 25.68% 21.98%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Daqo New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Navitas Semiconductor and Daqo New Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 4 0 2.80 Daqo New Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50

Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.11%. Daqo New Energy has a consensus target price of $65.20, indicating a potential upside of 56.81%. Given Daqo New Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than Navitas Semiconductor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 36.8% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Daqo New Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats Navitas Semiconductor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

