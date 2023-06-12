Head to Head Contrast: Barrick Gold (GOLD) & Its Peers

Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) is one of 96 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Barrick Gold to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Barrick Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold 1.06% 3.46% 2.39% Barrick Gold Competitors -24.79% -1.57% 0.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.8% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Barrick Gold Competitors 681 3089 3921 82 2.44

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Barrick Gold and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 97.42%. Given Barrick Gold’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Barrick Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold’s competitors have a beta of 1.26, meaning that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Barrick Gold and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $11.01 billion $432.00 million 283.33 Barrick Gold Competitors $2.65 billion -$28.18 million 8.68

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Barrick Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Barrick Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Barrick Gold pays out 666.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 114.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corp. engages in the production and sale of gold, copper, and related activities. It also provides exploration and mining development. It operates through the following business segments: Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, Bulyanhulu, and Others. The Others segments includes Long Canyon, Phoenix, Nevada Gold Mines, Hemlo, Latin America and Asia Pacific, North Mara, Tongon, Buzwagi, and Africa and Middle East. The company was founded by Peter D. Munk in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

