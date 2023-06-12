Head-To-Head Review: Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) & BILL (NYSE:BILL)

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) and BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amesite and BILL’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amesite $700,000.00 14.02 -$9.06 million N/A N/A BILL $641.96 million 19.10 -$326.36 million ($2.78) -41.46

Amesite has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BILL.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amesite -608.33% -67.66% -63.16% BILL -30.41% -4.84% -2.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Amesite and BILL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Amesite and BILL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amesite 0 0 0 0 N/A BILL 1 5 15 0 2.67

BILL has a consensus target price of $125.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.88%. Given BILL’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BILL is more favorable than Amesite.

Volatility & Risk

Amesite has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BILL has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of Amesite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of BILL shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of Amesite shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BILL shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BILL beats Amesite on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations. Amesite Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About BILL

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services. The company serves accounting firms, financial institutions, and software companies. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

