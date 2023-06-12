Head-To-Head Review: Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) versus Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) and Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Diamond Therapeutics has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kodiak Sciences and Black Diamond Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences 1 3 3 0 2.29 Black Diamond Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $12.86, suggesting a potential upside of 40.52%. Given Kodiak Sciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kodiak Sciences is more favorable than Black Diamond Therapeutics.

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and Black Diamond Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$333.82 million ($5.91) -1.55 Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A N/A -$91.17 million ($2.39) -0.82

Kodiak Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Diamond Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.0% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and Black Diamond Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences N/A -67.18% -43.93% Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A -69.30% -51.58%

Summary

Kodiak Sciences beats Black Diamond Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kodiak Sciences

(Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD. The company was founded by Stephen A. Charles and Victor Perlroth in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations. The company is also developing BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of EGFR mutations, including canonical, intrinsic resistance, and acquired resistance mutations; and BDTX-4933, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of oncogenic BRAF class I, II and III alterations. It has a strategic partnership with OpenEye Scientific Software, Inc. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.