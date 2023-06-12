Head-To-Head Survey: Freedom Acquisition I (NYSE:FACT) & Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Freedom Acquisition I (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating) and Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.9% of Freedom Acquisition I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Freedom Acquisition I shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Freedom Acquisition I and Kulicke and Soffa Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freedom Acquisition I 0 0 0 0 N/A Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus target price of $61.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.57%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than Freedom Acquisition I.

This table compares Freedom Acquisition I and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freedom Acquisition I N/A N/A $5.98 million N/A N/A Kulicke and Soffa Industries $1.01 billion 3.19 $433.55 million $3.60 15.78

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom Acquisition I.

Profitability

This table compares Freedom Acquisition I and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freedom Acquisition I N/A -31.14% 1.67% Kulicke and Soffa Industries 21.19% 20.08% 15.20%

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats Freedom Acquisition I on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freedom Acquisition I

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments. The Capital Equipment segment is affected by the industry’s internal cyclical and seasonal dynamics in addition to broader macroeconomic factors that can positively or negatively affect company financial performance. The APS segment is more directly tied to semiconductor unit consumption rather than capacity requirements and production capability improvements. The company was founded by Frederick W. Kulicke and Albert Soffa in 1951 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, PA.

