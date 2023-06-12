Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Stock Position Cut by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,949 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 143.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,590,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,210,000 after buying an additional 32,188,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 100.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,770,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,603,000 after buying an additional 21,986,388 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $737,656,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,956,000 after buying an additional 13,113,673 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,549,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HR. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

HR traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.57. 521,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,905. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -620.00%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2022, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

