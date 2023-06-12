Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis decreased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690,569 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 45,628 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 104,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,840,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,705,000 after buying an additional 388,783 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,216,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after buying an additional 462,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,215,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,621,000 after acquiring an additional 79,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.62. 1,774,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,407,065. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.81%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

