Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder William Gross Sells 204,255 Shares

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder William Gross sold 204,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $44,936.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,672,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,974.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, June 6th, William Gross sold 210,239 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $50,457.36.

On Friday, June 2nd, William Gross sold 4 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $1.04.

On Tuesday, May 30th, William Gross sold 300 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $78.00.

On Thursday, May 25th, William Gross sold 335,653 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $87,269.78.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, William Gross sold 94,826 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $24,654.76.

On Thursday, May 18th, William Gross sold 340 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $95.20.

Shares of Heliogen stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,189. Heliogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.

Heliogen ( NYSE:HLGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Heliogen had a negative return on equity of 67.29% and a negative net margin of 770.24%. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heliogen by 114.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 788,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 420,598 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heliogen by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,015,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 528,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heliogen by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,429,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 250,049 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Heliogen by 536.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 345,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 291,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Heliogen in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

