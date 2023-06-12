Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,913,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,820,000 after buying an additional 597,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after buying an additional 322,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after buying an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,434,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,915,000 after buying an additional 178,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 208,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after buying an additional 141,488 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.55. The company had a trading volume of 190,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,035. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $1,800,343.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,973,520.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,501.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $1,800,343.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,973,520.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,963,676 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

