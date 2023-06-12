Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,012,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,518 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.64% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $16,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 46,004 shares during the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 150,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 105,338 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 240,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,613,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,943,000 after acquiring an additional 68,441 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.76. 128,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,139. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $20.43.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $167.64 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 13.63%.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.