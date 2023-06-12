Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.79.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $4.70 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth $442,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 81.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,254 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 42,769 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

