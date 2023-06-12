Icapital Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Icapital Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,220 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.6% of Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple Price Performance

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.85. 12,931,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,127,961. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.93. The company has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $184.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

