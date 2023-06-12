Icapital Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Icapital Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16,093 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of AMZN traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.90. The company had a trading volume of 16,350,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,021,750. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 296.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.