Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Incitec Pivot’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.71, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, France, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers.

