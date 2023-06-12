Insider Buying: Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Insider Buys $51,450.00 in Stock

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) insider Andrew Gengos purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,441.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Andrew Gengos also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 5th, Andrew Gengos purchased 45,000 shares of Athira Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00.
- On Friday, June 2nd, Andrew Gengos purchased 20,012 shares of Athira Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $56,433.84.
Athira Pharma Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ATHA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.28. 107,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,719. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athira Pharma
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATHA shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Athira Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Athira Pharma from $33.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
About Athira Pharma
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.
