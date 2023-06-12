Insider Buying: Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Insider Buys $51,450.00 in Stock

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) insider Andrew Gengos purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,441.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Gengos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Andrew Gengos purchased 45,000 shares of Athira Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Andrew Gengos purchased 20,012 shares of Athira Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $56,433.84.

Athira Pharma Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATHA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.28. 107,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,719. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATHA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts predict that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATHA shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Athira Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Athira Pharma from $33.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

