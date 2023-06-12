Insider Buying: Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Director Buys 16,815 Shares of Stock

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) Director Ellen B. Richstone bought 16,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $29,930.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 151,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,063.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance
Shares of OESX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.87. 42,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,755. The company has a market capitalization of $57.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $2.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on OESX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems
Orion Energy Systems Company Profile
Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.
