Insider Buying: Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Chairman Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,228,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Star Equity Stock Performance

Shares of STRRP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.24. 9,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $47.89.

Star Equity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

