Insider Buying: Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Chairman Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRPGet Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,166,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,257.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Star Equity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STRRP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.24. 9,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95.

Star Equity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

