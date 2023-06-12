Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Director Sells 868 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) Director Simone Wu sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $45,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Alarm.com Stock Performance
Shares of ALRM traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $50.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.18. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $78.99.
Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $209.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.28 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com
Analyst Ratings Changes
ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.
Alarm.com Company Profile
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
