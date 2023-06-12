Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Director Sells 868 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) Director Simone Wu sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $45,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of ALRM traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $50.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.18. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $78.99.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $209.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.28 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 116.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 422.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Featured Articles

