Insider Selling: FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Director Sells $67,718.48 in Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) Director Benjamin Cravatt sold 3,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $67,718.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FibroGen Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,359. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85. FibroGen, Inc. has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $25.69.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 264.63% and a negative return on equity of 879.75%. The company had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FibroGen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,740,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,729,000 after purchasing an additional 69,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FibroGen by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,313,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,472,000 after acquiring an additional 179,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,927,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,232,000 after buying an additional 420,828 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 8.9% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,456,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,973,000 after buying an additional 364,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 91.8% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,637,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after buying an additional 1,262,173 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FibroGen

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.