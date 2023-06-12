Insider Selling: FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Insider Sells 1,758 Shares of Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) insider Thane Wettig sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $29,956.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,170.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thane Wettig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Thane Wettig sold 905 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $16,932.55.

FibroGen Stock Performance

FGEN stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.31. 611,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,678. FibroGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 879.75% and a negative net margin of 264.63%. The company had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FibroGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth $25,214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth $25,090,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 91.8% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,637,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,173 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 84.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 2,689.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 928,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,869,000 after acquiring an additional 894,858 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

