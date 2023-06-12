Insider Selling: FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Insider Sells 1,758 Shares of Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGENGet Rating) insider Thane Wettig sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $29,956.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,170.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thane Wettig also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 23rd, Thane Wettig sold 905 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $16,932.55.

FibroGen Stock Performance

FGEN stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.31. 611,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,678. FibroGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGENGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 879.75% and a negative net margin of 264.63%. The company had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FibroGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth $25,214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth $25,090,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 91.8% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,637,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,173 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 84.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 2,689.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 928,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,869,000 after acquiring an additional 894,858 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

