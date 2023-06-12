Insider Selling: Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Major Shareholder Sells $56,676.90 in Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOGet Rating) major shareholder Institutional Venture Partners sold 53,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $56,676.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,165,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,674,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Institutional Venture Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 9th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 63,948 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $67,145.40.
  • On Monday, June 5th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 112,248 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $110,003.04.
  • On Thursday, June 1st, Institutional Venture Partners sold 232 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $220.40.
  • On Tuesday, May 30th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 721 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $684.95.
  • On Friday, May 26th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 224 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $212.80.
  • On Wednesday, May 24th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 12,442 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $11,819.90.
  • On Monday, May 22nd, Institutional Venture Partners sold 58,089 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $55,184.55.
  • On Friday, May 19th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 70,416 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $67,599.36.

Inspirato Price Performance

Inspirato stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.02. 34,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,815. Inspirato Incorporated has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Inspirato Incorporated will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Inspirato

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,975,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspirato by 195.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspirato by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,306,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 177,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspirato by 14.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 47,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspirato by 35.6% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Inspirato from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

