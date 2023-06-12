Insider Selling: Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Major Shareholder Sells $56,676.90 in Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Institutional Venture Partners sold 53,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $56,676.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,165,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,674,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Institutional Venture Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 63,948 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $67,145.40.

On Monday, June 5th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 112,248 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $110,003.04.

On Thursday, June 1st, Institutional Venture Partners sold 232 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $220.40.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 721 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $684.95.

On Friday, May 26th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 224 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $212.80.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 12,442 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $11,819.90.

On Monday, May 22nd, Institutional Venture Partners sold 58,089 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $55,184.55.

On Friday, May 19th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 70,416 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $67,599.36.

Inspirato Price Performance

Inspirato stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.02. 34,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,815. Inspirato Incorporated has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.

Institutional Trading of Inspirato

Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Inspirato Incorporated will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,975,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspirato by 195.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspirato by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,306,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 177,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspirato by 14.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 47,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspirato by 35.6% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Inspirato from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

