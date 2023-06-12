Insider Selling: Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Director Sells $62,530.74 in Stock

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) Director Suzanne Ildstad sold 25,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $62,530.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,815,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,913.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Suzanne Ildstad also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 7th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 75,001 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $179,252.39.
- On Monday, June 5th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 7,841 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $19,759.32.
- On Thursday, June 1st, Suzanne Ildstad sold 15,713 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $40,225.28.
- On Friday, April 21st, Suzanne Ildstad sold 15,004 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $35,259.40.
- On Wednesday, April 19th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 21,753 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $46,986.48.
- On Monday, April 17th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 99,771 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $213,509.94.
- On Friday, March 17th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 10,436 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $21,498.16.
Talaris Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ TALS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 68,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,374. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87.
Institutional Trading of Talaris Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TALS shares. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
About Talaris Therapeutics
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Talaris Therapeutics (TALS)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.