Insider Selling: Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Director Sells $62,530.74 in Stock

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) Director Suzanne Ildstad sold 25,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $62,530.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,815,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,913.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Suzanne Ildstad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, June 7th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 75,001 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $179,252.39.

On Monday, June 5th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 7,841 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $19,759.32.

On Thursday, June 1st, Suzanne Ildstad sold 15,713 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $40,225.28.

On Friday, April 21st, Suzanne Ildstad sold 15,004 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $35,259.40.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 21,753 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $46,986.48.

On Monday, April 17th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 99,771 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $213,509.94.

On Friday, March 17th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 10,436 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $21,498.16.

Talaris Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TALS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 68,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,374. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87.

Institutional Trading of Talaris Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TALS. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 163.0% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 30,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 19,038 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $783,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 127,103 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TALS shares. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

About Talaris Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.