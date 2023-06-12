Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INSM shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 22,831 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth $660,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Insmed by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Insmed by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 215,093 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $19.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.53. Insmed has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $28.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.63.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.09). Insmed had a negative net margin of 212.33% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. The company had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. Insmed’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

