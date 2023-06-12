Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intapp from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of INTA opened at $44.01 on Monday. Intapp has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $92.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $268,631.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,750.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,959 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $268,631.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,750.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,486,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $87,124,787.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,646,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,424,047.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,325,386 shares of company stock worth $118,122,263 over the last ninety days. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Intapp by 100.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intapp

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

See Also

