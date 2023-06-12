Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Integra LifeSciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now expects that the life sciences company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Integra LifeSciences’ current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.21 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

IART opened at $40.62 on Monday. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $37.36 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.08.

In other news, CEO Witte Jan De purchased 7,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,723. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

